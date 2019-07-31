Daryl Thomas Zancanella
Born: Dec. 1, 1948 Died: July 24, 2019
Daryl Thomas Zancanella passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on July 24, 2019.
Daryl was born Dec. 1, 1948 in Hanna, Wyoming to Livio Joseph and Violette Elizabeth (Fagerholm) Zancanella. He was the middle child and the last surviving of three boys. He spent his childhood in Hanna, graduating from Hanna High School in 1967. After graduating Daryl attended Heavy Equipment School in Idaho, then returned to Hanna. While waiting to start his dream career, Daryl helped construct interstate 80 for Rissler-McMurray Construction. His dream came true in 1968, when he was hired by Rosebud Coal Company, this began his long career in coal mining.
Daryl met the love of his life, Terry, at the dump in Medicine Bow, Wyoming and he would take her on dates to watch the 1300 Marion Dragline be built and together they watched that dragline take its first steps.
Daryl married Terry Vee Jackson on May 27, 1972 and to this union 3 children were born Gina Lynn, David and Beth. After the mines close in Hanna, Daryl and Terry moved to Douglas where he continued mining coal for Peabody Energy at North Antelope/Rochelle coal mine until his retirement in 2016.
Daryl loved spending time with his 5 grandsons, who adored him and he was their best friend. He got the best gift in 2018 when his 1st great-grandchild was born, which he nicknamed her “Little Sweetie”.
Daryl enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and moving coal. He could tell you anything you wanted to know about draglines and coal mining.
He was loved by many and was easily aggravated by bad drivers and people that forgot to latch the screen door and close the gate.
Daryl is survived by his wife of 47 years Terry, son, David (Crystal) Zancanella, daughter, Beth (Brandon) Wittrock, his 5 grandsons, Garet Albert, Bryce Joseph, Wyatt David, Andrew James, Ethan Blake, and his beautiful great-granddaughter, “Sweetie” Alice Elizabeth.
He is preceded in death by his father in 1965, his mother in 1969, brothers, Kenneth in 1953 and David in 1968, and his daughter Gina Lynn in 1973.
Memorial Service will be Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas. Daryl will be laid to rest with a private family gathering at a later date.
To share a special message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
