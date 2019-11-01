Born: Nov. 26, 1929 Died: Oct. 26, 2019
Donna Mae (Pettigrew) Smith passed away from her loving family Oct. 26.
She was born Nov. 26, 1929, to Have and Faye Pettigrew. The family moved from Council Bluffs, Iowa to Rawlins in 1931. Her father owned and operated a soda mining and processing operations another of town. They first lived in Rawlins, but soon moved out to the Willows north of town. She graduated from Rawlins High School. Donna married Raymond E Smith in 1947 and moved to Meadow Ranch. They raised cattle and horses until Raymond passed away. Donna continued to operate the ranch for the next 30 years.
They had two children, DonRay and Donna Ann.
Donna had a keen interest in archaeology and anthropology. She was an amateur photographer, taking and printing her own family pictures. She loved fishing, gardening and was an excellent cook. She was interested in local geology and tumbled many stones which she loved giving to children. She loved music and was particularly fond of opera. For a number of years, she was active in the Rebekah’s and LAPM. In 2010 she was the Wyomng Game and Fish Landowner of the Year. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and keeping up with their adventures, travels and experiences.
Donna is survived by her two children; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband; eight brothers and sisters; and three nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held June 2020.
