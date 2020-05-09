1957-2020
Ellen Marie Burgess, 73, passed away April 29 in Casper.
She was born April 23, 1947, and raised in Laramie.
She loved the time she spent as a child at her family cabin in Albany. Ellen married the love of her life, Orville Burgess, on June 8, 1964, in Laramie. They spent the first couple years of marriage working on various ranches around Saratoga. In 1967, they moved to Rawlins, where they lived for 26 years and had their two boys, Wesley and Jack.
In 1993, they opened Mountain Hideaway Restaurant in Ryan Park. She loved serving and meeting new people. They sold the restaurant in 1998. In 2008, the two of them “officially” retired. Ellen enjoyed spending the winters in Arizona as “snow birds,” not having to deal with the cold weather and snow. Summers were spent at their home in Encampment and most recently in Pine Haven. Above all else, Ellen enjoyed spending time chatting with family and her many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Margaret Attebery; son, Wesley Burgess; and great-grandson, Eli Jay.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Orville; her son, Jack (Michelle) Burgess of Rawlins; sister, Margaret (Peggy and Butch) Southards of Seminoe; grandchildren, Trenton, Shaylee, Kalah, Kirsten and Justin; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Aubrie, Jackson and Malachi; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date when we can be joined together with family and friends.
This is a paid obituary.
