Fidencia Bustos passed away on August 27, 2019 at her home in Rawlins, Wyoming
Fidencia was born in Mora, New Mexico to Jake and Grace (Vigil) Cruz in 1940. In 1947, she moved with her family to Rawlins and attended schools in Rawlins. In 1958, she married her soul mate and the love of her life Alfonso Bustos of that union they had six children. Fidencia worked as a cook for the School District until her retirement in 1993.
She enjoyed crocheting, listening to music, dancing, camping, gardening, and spending time with her fur baby Reggie, who she dearly adored.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Alfonso; daughters Teri (Voytek) Marciniak, Linda (Louis) Rivera of Rawlins and Janell (Brian) Oaks of Riverton, Wyoming; sons Tom and Robert Bustos of Rawlins, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Also surviving her are her sisters Frances Archuleta and Sylvia Montoya, brothers Gilbert, LeRoy, Benji, Gene, David, and Herman Cruz.
She is preceded in death by her son Sam Bustos, grandson Robert Bustos, Jr., her parents, and brothers Neri and Ernest Cruz and sister Charlotte Martinez.
A Rosary will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
