Born: June 20, 1928 Died: Nov. 14, 2019
Frank Edward Erickson, age 91, of Muddy Gap passed away Nov. 14 at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center in Casper.
Frank was born June 20, 1928, in Claire, Iowa to Corent and Mary (Paulson) Erickson. He was enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
Frank and his wife, Bobby, owned and operated Three Forks Muddy Gap services for many years until they retired. His greatest passion was hunting.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Mary (Jon) Said, daughter, Melodie (Pete) Reed, Mindy (Vance) Hixon; son, Robert (Robin) Erickson; six grandchildren, Karie (Bill) Ainscough, Katti Said, Pat Neuman, Logan (Chelsea) Hixon, Mandy Killingsworth and Matt (Hannah) Erickson; and nine great-grandchildren; Jazmine, Kaden, Annie, Abbie, Kamptyn, Rowen, Gemma, Odin and Aldo.
In addition to his parents, Frank was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Bobby; son, Stephen; and grandson, Jake Neuman.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the beginning of the service, which will start at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A reception will follow from 3 p.m. Casper Events Center in the Summit Room on the second floor, from 3:00 pm until 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Rawlins Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muley Fanatic Foundation or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in Frank’s memory.
To leave a special message for Frank’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.