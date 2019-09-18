On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Garland, or Neal as many new him, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 67. A Long-time Rawlins Resident, Neal was raised in Twentynine Palms, California. In 1976, Neal married Marie (nee Angle) before relocating to Wyoming. He loved reading, listening to classic rock, and riding his Harley. A proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Neal was a hardworking tradesman.
He is mourned by his wife of 43 years, Marie, and their children Theodore, Hanna Stanek, Michael, and Walter (Leah), beloved grandchildren Ella and Gage Stanek, Ava Ford, Tessa and Taylor Williams, and his siblings Frances Cain, Fred, Jay, Mary Amsler (Pat), Evelyn Lenz (Jeff). He was proceeded in death by his parents Kathleen (nee Aseltine) and Garland Nealy “Bud” Ford Junior.
A Funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on September 21 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.