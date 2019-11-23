Grace Ruth Griffith Hodgson, 89, passed away Nov. 13 in Post Falls, Idaho.
She was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Medicine Bow to Joseph and Hester Griffith. Grace was raised on a homestead north of town. She married James L. Hodgson June 25, 1946. They had four children.
Grace was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as president one year, and the longest living pioneer of Medicine Bow. She enjoyed embroidering, arrowhead and bottle hunting and was an avid rock hound hunter.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Connie, Boise and Susan, Post Falls, Idaho; David Ward, Medicine Bow; Violet Goeman, Boise; and Lucy Helmann, Billings, Mont.; 12 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
We will miss your beautiful smile and infectious laughter.You are another angel to grace God's glorious kingdom. We'll love you forever...plus one more day, Mama. Fly home, Mama, fly.
This is a paid obituary.
