Born: Sept. 15, 1959 Died: Oct. 26, 2019
Gregory Dean “Greg” Martinez, 60, of Evansville passed away Oct. 26 at Central Wyoming Hospice after a lengthy battle.
He was born Sept. 15, 1959 in Craig, Colo., while his parents were working in Baggs, to Arthur and Angela Martinez.
He graduated from Riverton High School and went to work for the uranium mines and then out to the oil fields of the west. In 1979 he met and married Gloria Sandoval and together they had four children, Benjamin, Jeremiah, Joseph and Jordan. In 1995 the couple divorced. Greg filled his days as a master trapper, hunter and fisherman. In 1988, he held the record for the largest brown trout caught in Wyoming. From 1991 until 1994 Greg was a boxing coach for the Riverton Boxing Team.
Greg is survived by his sons, Benjamin Martinez of Casper, Jeremiah Martinez of Cheyenne and Joseph (Amanda) Martinez of Casper; his daughter Jordan Martinez of New Mexico; grand children, Mckaila Martinez, Leah Martinez, Isaac Martinez, Auriella Martinez, Rebecca Martinez, Mila Martinez, Avery Martinez, Oliver Martinez and Eleanore Martinez; a great grandson, Carter James McCoy; brother, Rory Martinez of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; sister, Gaylene Martinez of Riverton; nephews, Michael Martinez, Tyler Martinez and Blake McLean; and numerous cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Deborah Wilkinson and Andrea McLean; and one brother, Andrew Martinez.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the church.
