Harold Mayfield
1932-2020
Harold Daniel Mayfield, 87, lost his long battle with health issues Jan 24.
Harold was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Stoneham, Colo. Harold’s home of 73 years was Medicine Bow. Harold worked for the UPRR, but was determined to give his children the benefit of one school.
He went to work for Kansas-Nebraska Gas Company and worked at Oil Springs for 40 years as an operations specialists until retirement. Harold was very active in the community and local school serving on town council and school board. He was a 63-year member of the Lions Club.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Pearl; six children, Vickie Scott, Susan Reeves, Debbie McFarland, Peggy Mayfield, Lorie Duncan and Michael Mayfield; one brother, Don Mayfield; his treasured grandchildren, Zack and Josh Scott, Jennifer Garza, Aimee Claice, Tara Johnson, Rusty Vondra, Jamie Timberman, Daniel Porterfield, Kyle Oltmanns, Whitney Luciano, Austin and Hailey Mayfield, Coy Vincent and Michelle Maloney; and great-grandchildren, Aaron, Brandon, Addison, Aiden, Noah, Liam, Taylar and Avery Scott, Taylor, Sydney, Dylan Vaughn, Isabella and Sofia Garza, Jason, Alex, Aspyn, Akira, and Aimslee Claice, Brendon Reeves, Makayla and Sadie Johnson, Payton, Teagan, Tana Timberman, Dane Allman and Hadley Vondra, Jaxon, Wyatt and Owen Porterfield, Paislynn and Kayson Mayfield, Jayden Luciano, Alice and Lincoln Maloney.
Harold was preceded in death by one son, Jim Mayfield.
The love and devotion for his family filled his life with sports and camping. Harold was an honorable man, who would sometimes surprise you but never disappoint.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home at 2133 East Rainbow Ave. in Laramie. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Please send donations to the Meredith & Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
This is a paid obituary.
