Harrell Halman Smith
1938-2019
Harrell Halman Smith, 81, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Dec. 27 in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Harrell was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Olney, Texas, to Elbert and Ada Smith. He graduated from Rawlins High School in 1957. On June 24, 1961, he married Sharon Marie Mathill. He was drafted into the Army in October 1961 and served in the 1st Infantry. Harrell and Sharon raised three sons, Justin, Marty and Lance.
Harrell retired after 38 years from Sinclair Pipeline Co. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, rockhounding and his grandchildren’s sports activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Ada Smith; and an infant sibling.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, W.H. Smith; sons, Justin, Marty and Lance (Nick); grandchildren, Jared Smith, Hannah (Ben) Isaacson and Micah (Abbey) Smith; and great-grandchildren, Barrett and Samson Isaacson, and soon baby Smith.
Viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the LDS Church at 509 E. Kendrick St. in Rawlins.
Internment at Rawlins Cemetery will immediately follow.
This is a paid obituary.
