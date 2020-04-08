1934-2020
Ignacio “Nacho” D. Garcia, 85, longtime resident of Rawlins, passed away peacefully in his sleep March 30, at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County with his daughter-in-law, Ronda, at his side.
“Nash” was born May 16, 1934, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Ramon and Sadie Garcia. Nash was the youngest of six children and he started working at a very young age. He opened a bar locally, of which he gave to his father. In his lifetime, he showed many skills and held many jobs, of which included orderly at the local Rawlins hospital; being a hunting guide; making forms at the local taxidermy; shop foreman for Gay Johnson’s; mine shop supervisor at Union 76 where he was a master diesel mechanic/instructor; correctional officer at WSP; he worked at Park Manor (nursing home); and then he worked nights at The Daily Times, where he winded down his working career. From the 1980s into the 2000s, he shared the stage with his son, following with his fifth and final retirement. He was a very popular and generous man. The kind of man that would give you his last dollar and the shirt off of his back. He also pursued many hobbies. He loved hunting, fly fishing, watching his Broncos and boxing, gambling, going on vacations, singing, playing the guitar, dancing, painting, drawing, Native crafts and reading his Louis L’Amour western novels.
He married the love of his life, Mary A. Garcia, and they raised their family in Rawlins. They were devout members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Nash “Tony” (Ronda) Garcia, Yolanda (Thomas) Shockley, Sadie Garcia, Teresa Martinez, Audie (Flora) Martinez, Ed (Kerry) Martinez, Michael Sanchez, Maria (Daniel) Sanchez-Martinez, Duane (Christina) Sanchez, Lonnie (Sheila) Garcia, Ronnie (Veronica) Garcia, Audrey Garcia, Theresa Garcia and April Hernandez; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He truly loved his family, his many friends and his community.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary A. Garcia; his mother and father, Sadie and Ramon Garcia; his sisters, Angie Castro and Valvina Martinez; his brothers, Manuel and Raymond Garcia, Santiago “Jimmy” Baca, who was not only his brother, “She’que’,” as Nash called him affectionately, was also his lifelong friend and sidekick; and his sons, Ricky, DJ, James “Bimbo” and Danny.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Jacoby Funeral Home and funeral services will be announced at a later date by the family due the current circumstances.
This is a paid obituary.
