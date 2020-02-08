Jade McCarthy
1945-2020
Jade McCarthy, 74, of Saratoga passed away Feb. 4 at her home, after succumbing to a long illness.
She was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Johnson City, N.Y., and grew up in Binghamton, N.Y. She graduated from St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto and received a master’s degree from Utah State University.
She was married to her husband, Paul, for 45 years, living in Jackson, Rawlins and Saratoga. She worked at a variety of jobs varying from a social worker, ski instructor, special education teacher, engineering office manager and home maker.
Her interests included church activities, golf, tennis, skiing, music, dancing, playing cards with friends and training her dogs.
She loved her family, many friends and her dogs, and would like to be remembered by all as a good and caring friend.
She will be missed dearly by her husband; brother, John; and relatives and many friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 218W. Spring Ave. in Saratoga. A rosary service will be conducted preceding Mass at 9:45 a.m. A lunch prepared by the Saratoga Council of Catholic Women will be after Mass in the Parish Hall followed by internment at Saratoga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Platte Valley Helping Hands, P.O. Box 1553, Saratoga, WY 82331.
Arrangements are under the care of Jacoby Funeral Home. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
This is a paid obituary.
