James (Jim) Albert Seay, 81, of Rawlins, WY, passed away peacefully in his home on October 11, 2019 on the Clyncke Farm in his new house.
Jim was born in Mississippi on February 3, 1938. As a boy he lived in Winter Garden, Florida and then moved to Carbondale, Illinois. He Graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1956. Jim went to work for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Illinois until he joined the United States Marine Corps later that same year. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Jim went on and did night school and then started to work for PG&E.
In 1964 he met his wife to be, Gay Sobelman, and they got married May 2, 1965 in Sacramento, California. They had their first child together in 1971. Later they moved to Coquille, Oregon and had their second child in 1974. At the time Jim was a Lineman for Coos Curry Electric CO-OP. They owned a small Ranch, where they had 2 horses, 2 cows, piglets and sheep. Jim loved to ride his horse, Molly. Gay and Jim belonged to a saddle club. Jim also enjoyed playing tennis. A lot of weekends were spent at the tennis courts with his family and friends.
In 1981 Jim and Family moved to Rawlins, Wyoming. Jim was a Lineman for Pacific Power until he retired in 1998. While living in Rawlins, Jim became involved in the Rawlins Road Runner Swim Team, which his children swam on for many years. He also served on the State of Wyoming and National Swimming committees.
Jim had a passion for hunting and fishing. He served as a Hunters Safety Instructor and was a certified NRA Firearms Instructor. One of Jim favorite classes to teach was Women’s Handgun Safety. Jim hunted for many years with his wife and son. Jim and his family always enjoyed the jerky he made and the meats he would smoke. He also loved to spend time out on his boat fishing on Seminoe Lake.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gay Seay, his children Matt (Shana) Seay, Melissa (Aaron) Clyncke, Samantha (Jim) Pinhiero, and Mitzi (Randy) Dedman. He is also survived by his siblings; Brothers Murraye Seay, Marlin Seay and Sisters Myrle Seay and Marleen Seay, as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved brother-in-law Robert Sobelman.
Jim’s Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from noon-3 p.m. at the Clyncke Farm in Platteville, CO. For more information please email melissaclyncke@gmail.com.
Please visit www.allnutgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.