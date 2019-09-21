James Richard Denny
Born: Oct. 6, 2000 Died: Sept. 7, 2019
James Richard Denny, 18, of Rawlins, Wyoming chose to go home on Sept. 7, 2019. At six months of age, he was placed with Ronna Denny, who raised him as her own. He attended elementary schools in Billings, Montana until moving to Wyoming in 2010 when Sean Denny became his father. He graduated from Rawlins High School in May of this year and had recently begun classes at Laramie County Community College.
James was a member of the National Thespian Society as acting was his passion. He participated in concert band, marching band, was editor of the yearbook for three years, and was a member of student council including the statewide SLC group. James acted in many of the high school productions and directed two of his own plays. He hoped to be a paid actor someday but was studying English Education as a backup plan.
James is survived by his parents, Sean and Ronna Denny, and Darlene WoodenLegs, his sister, Taya (Stephen & baby) DePas, brother George WoodenLegs and brothers by choice, Tony Silva and Cannen Marquez. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Roger and Lana Janssen, Bette Denny, Nancy Denny and John WoodenLegs, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including Abby Frakes, Alex Castilleja and Breeana Black.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements: A celebration of life will be held at the Jeffrey Center in Rawlins on October 6, 2019 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.