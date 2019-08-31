Janice Ilia Murphy passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd Jesse and Ilia Rodabaugh; brothers Duane Rodabaugh, Randy Rodabaugh, and Manny Rodabaugh; sister-in-law Carol Rodabaugh; nephews Doug Rodabaugh, Michael Rodabaugh, baby Duane Rodabaugh, and baby Jesse Rodabaugh; and niece Mahalla Gallant.
Her brother Ronald Rodabaugh passed away on August 27, 2019.
Janice is survived by her children Janill (Tannim) Hallman, Kim (Daniel) Eldridge; grandchildren Rian, Shilia, Taeryn, DaKota, and Kaylie; brother Chuck (Linda) Rodabaugh; sisters-in-law Sherry Rodabaugh, and Marie Rodabaugh; stepsons Bill (Brenda) Murphy and family, Steve (Pauline) Murphy and family, Scott Gulbrandson and family, Chris (Lisa) Murphy and family; stepdaughters Angie Homewood and family, and Chrissy (Damon) Baillie and family, and many nieces and nephews.
Janice collected elephants and loved to crochet.
She was a long-standing member of the Sinclair Baptist Church. She was a Grandma to the children at the church nursery. She could always make the crying babies stop.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Sinclair Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Holmes.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
