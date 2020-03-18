1950-2020
Janice A. Kelly, 69, died Feb. 17 at her home in Fort Collins, Colo.
She was born March 28, 1950, in Chillicothe, Mo.
Due to the uncertain situation facing family, friends and everyone, we are postponing her celebration of life scheduled for April 4 at Adriel Hills in Fort Collins, Colo. We hope to reschedule and will inform all of you at that time.
If you have questions, contact Lynda Klouda at 307-320-8366 or lj.klouda@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.