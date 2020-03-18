Kelly

Kelly

1950-2020

Janice A. Kelly, 69, died Feb. 17 at her home in Fort Collins, Colo.

She was born March 28, 1950, in Chillicothe, Mo.

Due to the uncertain situation facing family, friends and everyone, we are postponing her celebration of life scheduled for April 4 at Adriel Hills in Fort Collins, Colo. We hope to reschedule and will inform all of you at that time.

If you have questions, contact Lynda Klouda at 307-320-8366 or lj.klouda@gmail.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.