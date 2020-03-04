Jeffrey Rolf Green, 55, loving husband and father of five children, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 28.
Jeff was born May 13, 1964, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Max and Millie Green. Though he had a passion for many adventures and pursuits, none rivaled the love and desire he had for spending time with his family, particularly his wife and children. Jeff was a successful business man, coach, educator and friend. Additionally, his love for professional education and self-improvement was continually on display as he worked tirelessly to complete three master’s degrees in only a five year span. He earned a Masters of Art and Athletic Administration, Masters of Science in Special Education and finally a Master’s of Science in Education Leadership, garnishing his principal certification.
The care and compassion that Jeff had for his students was simply awe-inspiring. As teachers in Rawlins, Jeff and his wife, Tiffany, persistently gave their lives to the betterment of their students and fellow teachers. In particular, Jeff served faithfully as head of the Special Needs Department. When teaching those with special needs, Jeff refused to allow the perceived societal, economical and mental limitations of his students stand in the way of their development. Instead, he recognized and upheld the dreams of his students and their desire to thrive and to live a meaningful life. Jeff didn’t simply see people as they were, he saw them as they could be. It was from this place of admiration for human potential that Jeff found the inspiration to push his students to achieve wondrous advances in their education.
In addition to his love of teaching and coaching, Jeff was an avid outdoorsman. He was most at peace when he was with his horses, and exploring the vast wilderness of Idaho and Wyoming. He greatly enjoyed training horses - a passion he and Tiffany shared together.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Opal Green, and Webb and Florence Rolfe.
He is survived by his father and mother, Max and Millie Green; his wife, Tiffany Green; his five children, Tessa (Justin) Clark, Chase Green, Hayden (Kelsey) Green, Shaw (Shantae) Green and Sawyer Green; his five grandchildren; and three sisters and three brothers, Vicki (Mark) Jensen, Douglas Green, Lesli Jardine, David (Nadine) Green, Michael Green and JoLynn (Val) Sorensen.
All are welcome to attend a celebration of Jeff’s fervent life at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 155 North 2nd West in Preston, Idaho. The family will graciously receive all guests for viewings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 155 North 2nd West in Preston. Interment will be at the Preston, Idaho, cemetery.
Flowers, donations and special notes may be sent to 317 East Skyline Drive Preston, ID, 83263. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.
This is a paid obituary.
