1930-2020
Longtime Rawlins resident, Jewel Allen, passed away on April 30, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas where she resided for the past several years. She was 89 years old.
She was born Jewel Irene Baslee on July 8, 1930 to Edith and Tom Baslee in Mills County Iowa near Deer Creek. She had two brothers, Tom Jr. and Glen, and one sister, Carol, who died from chicken pox at the age of 14 months. Jewel played basketball and was active in student council at her high school. She graduated from Strahan High School in 1948.
Jewel met her husband, Carol Allen, at a dance after he returned from WWII. She thought he was very handsome and they were married on February 10, 1950. They made their first home in Red Oak, Iowa. They had three children, Linda, Tom and Kathy, when Jewel lost her mother to breast cancer. She remained very close to her father. They then moved to Rawlins in 1954 where they would have 2 more children, Charlie and Michele.
Jewel worked as a waitress for over 35 years in Rawlins. Most of those years were at the Bel Air Inn where she served breakfast and lunch to the locals, travelers, politicians and law enforcement. She was the best waitress in town and loved what she did. She mentored many young people who worked for her whether you were out on the floor busing tables or in the kitchen. She taught her workers good work ethics and was always there to help in any way she could. For many it was their first job. She had many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Jewel and Carol were active in the Shriner organization and made many visits to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was proud to be a part of the organization. After retirement, she served on many committees in Rawlins. She served as a church deacon at France Memorial Presbyterian Church and participated in the Fun and Fancy women’s club at the church. She was a board member for the Rawlins Senior Center and was appointed by the county commissioners to serve as an advisory board member for the county senior centers. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Carbon County Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to play bridge and pinochle at the senior center and was active at the Rawlins Recreation Center.
Jewel loved putting together puzzles with her grandchildren. She also liked to go fishing with Carol and anyone else who wanted to go. Many afternoons were spent out at the river fishing from the bank. She knew how to cook trout and those little “brookies” from Snowy Range really well. She was a great cook. Her chili, enchiladas, breakfast burritos, deviled eggs, and desserts were the best. Some of her family have attempted but failed to recreate her delicious pot roast and homemade noodles.
Jewel was blessed with 5 children: Linda (Bob) Phelps, Tom (Joyce) Allen, Kathy Maggos, Charles (Jana) Allen, and Michele (Mike) Alexander; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Two of her great-grandchildren carry on her name: Allie Jewel Phelps and Josephine Jewel Maggos. She also has a very special dog that she loved very much in Texas named Penelope Jewel (PJ).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Tom Baslee, two brothers, Tom Jr. and Glen Baslee, a sister, Carol Baslee, her husband Carol Allen, and daughter, Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation be made in her name to:
Rawlins Senior Center
P O Box 111
Rawlins, WY 82301
Cards for the family can be sent care of:
Charles & Jana Allen
325 W. Larson
Rawlins, WY 82301
A memorial service is pending due to the current quarantine situation. She will be laid to rest in her beloved Wyoming next to her husband in Rawlins Cemetery in a private family service at a later time.
