Jolene Zumbrennen Lanka
Born: Aug. 30, 1961 Died: Sept. 11, 2019
Jolene Zumbrennen Lanka passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58, on September 11, 2019 in Rawlins. Jolene was born to Joey and Jay Zumbrennen on August 30, 1961.
At a very young age Jolene grew up caring and riding horses. She competed in the local FUN nights, 4-H and Little Britches rodeos. She was crowned Carbon County rodeo queen in 1976.
Jolene was a spark for every fire at any occasion. She would make sure everyone was comfortable and felt welcome. She found the good in everyone. Jolene graduated from RHS in 1979 She excelled in Band, Choir and Theater. After graduating she became the owner of Art Floral and Gifts. It was her calling. She spent many overnighters insuring we all had our Prom flowers!
She met the love of her life Mark Lanka and were soon married in 1980 They welcomed their late son Zachary in 1982. Zach was the light of her life.
Jolene had many hobbies. She was an amazing artist, piano player and writer of poetry. She loved spending time outdoors with her family, hunting, fishing and enjoying Gods great gifts.
Jolene is proceeded in death by her son Zachary. She is survived by Mark Lanka, Mother and Father Joey and Jay, brother Kevin, several aunts, uncles, cousins and 2 nephews and 1 niece.
The funeral service will be held on September 23 at 1:30 p.m. The service will be held at the St. Thomas Episcopal church.
Donations can be made to honor Jolene by giving your loved ones a HUG. That’s what she would want!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.