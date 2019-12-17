Jon France
1978-2019
Jon B. France, 41, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away Dec. 8 following a tragic accident while installing Christmas lights on his roof two weeks earlier.
Jon was born Jan. 1, 1978, in Rawlins, Wyoming and graduated from Rawlins High School. Following high school, he enrolled at DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix, Arizona, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in electronics, graduating with honors in June 1998. Following graduation, Jon worked for a time for Motorola in the Phoenix area before joining Applied Materials in Colorado Springs. In September 2003, Jon began working as an electronic technician for Micron Technology in Boise, now a principle technician T4 equipment coordinator position he held until his death.
He very much enjoyed working with electronics, was always looking for ways to improve procedures, and was a creative thinker with strict attention to detail and doing preventative maintenance to keep his machines up and running. He also served on the emergency response team at Micron.
Jon married Natalie West on Aug. 6, 2016, on the shores of Bear Lake near St. Charles, Idaho. On Nov. 30, 2017, Nakeli was born to that union and was the full pride and joy of her father. He absolutely adored his daughter and would do anything he could for her.
Jon was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying scuba diving. He traveled on diving trips throughout the Caribbean, Belize, British Honduras, Cancun, Fiji and other locations. He became certified as a divemaster in January 2017 and helped teach new students the art of scuba diving in the Boise area. He also enjoyed golf, and riding his Razor, four wheeler and Jet Ski.
Jon is survived by his wife, Natalie; 2-year-old daughter, Nakeli; his brother, Copper (Tara) of Rawlins, Wyoming; sister, Dawn Meyer (Tim) of Kiowa, Colorado; parents, Sherrod and Janet France of Rawlins, Wyoming; and uncle, Dwight France (Candy) of Riverside, Wyoming. He is also survived by uncles, Terry DeWitt (Janet) and Mickey DeWitt (Sharon) of Lamar, Colorado; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Colorado and California.
Jon was a member of B.P.O.E Lodge 609 in Rawlins and Divers Alert Network.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise, Idaho followed by private family graveside services at Cloverdale and a reception to follow from 2:30-5:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Rawlins Cooperative Perish, 800 N. 23rd St. in Rawlins, Wyoming.
This is a paid obituary.
