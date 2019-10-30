Born: May 1, 1932 Died: Oct. 27, 2019
Josephine May Bonnett, resident of Saratoga passed away Oct. 27 at the Saratoga Care Center at the age of 87.
She was born May 1, 1932, in Laramie to Willard and Ruth Daniels.
She resided in Laramie until the family moved to Grass Valley, Calif., where her father worked in a gold mine. They later moved to Rawlins, where he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement.
Jo married Ken Bonnett Dec. 19, 1947, in Kearney, Neb. at the age of fifteen. Also getting married at the same day with them was her sister Betty and brother-in-law Jim Paulos. Jo was a stay-at-home mom in Sinclair where she raised her children, Cindy and Lee, and did volunteer work as a Cub Scout Leader and 4H leader. She also loved doing various crafts. She had many very good friends in Sinclair and these women got together often for coffee, conversation and the occasional card game.
She was slo a volunteer spotter, watching the skies over Sinclair from the roof of the Sinclair Hotel for unidentified planes during the Korean War. In her later years she volunteered at the Encampment Museum, at the Presbyterian Church and at the Senior Center Thrift Shop.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Cindy Koehn of St. Louis, Mo., son, Lee (Peggy) Bonnett of Rawlins; grandson, Kelly (Jen) Bonnett of Casper; and granddaughter, LeAnne (Corey) Spilski of Rawlins. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Kayle Bonnett of Rawlins; great grandsons, Kellen and Kooper of Casper; and great-great-grandson Kyler Acton of Rawlins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Poulos; and husband, Ken.
She was a resident of the Saratoga Care Center for almost four years prior to her death and had many friends there. The staff lovingly called her Miss Jo and she received excellent care at the facility and enjoyed many activities there.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1 at the Encampment Presbyterian Church at 918 Rankin Street. A luncheon and an opportunity to visit with friends and family will take place after the service at the church.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com
