RAPID CITY — Linda A. Karns, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family on April 27, 2020 at Monument Health.
Linda was born August 19, 1952 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Carl “Buddy” and Marion (Reynolds) Matson. Her early childhood was spent on the family ranch in Hannah, Wyoming. The family moved to Rawlins, Wyoming in 1960. Linda met Douglas Morgan Karns, her first blind date, on Valentine’s day in 1976 and they were married in Rawlins, Wyoming on March 4, 1977. Linda was described as a” “spitfire” and “ornery” by her husband throughout their 43 years of marriage. They were blessed with their first daughter Andrea (Andi) Karns. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming and were blessed with their second daughter Shauna Karns. The family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota in 1992.
Linda worked as a teacher for several years prior to going into retail and then became a bank teller. Linda retired from Great Western Bank after 25 years. She loved her regular customers and provided especially good customer service to the four legged customers who came through the drive through at the bank. Linda and the ladies at the bank enjoyed dressing up each year for Halloween and were known by their customers for their flare of celebrating the holiday in style.
Linda was passionate about baseball and was often seen shouting encouragements to her favorite players at Post 22 games. Her family often took vacations to Denver, Colorado to watch the Rockies play.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her soul sisters attending local plays and supporting the High School arts and theater. These ladies held a very special place in her heart.
Linda took a once in a lifetime spiritual journey to Israel in 2016 where she was re-baptized in the Jordan River. She made new friends with several Israeli military service members that she “adopted” as her new daughters after spending time with them in Golgotha.
Linda was known simply as “Mom” or “Momma Linda” to many and created her own family to include children she adopted and treated as her own. Family and friends were very important to her and she was a dedicated daughter, wife, aunt, mother, and friend. Her beloved grandson, Layne Hemeyer, noted that, “Nana lived to love!” Her life was a living example of generosity and putting other’s first. Her favorite bible verse was Psalms 116:1-7.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Marion Matson, her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bob Michaud and several aunts and uncles.
Linda leaves behind a very eclectic family too large to name all she deemed family. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Karns, Rapid City; step-mom, Lila Boles, Rawlins, WY; daughters: Andi (Shawn) Hemeyer, Summerset; Shauna Karns, Rapid City; her daughter of choice, Trisha Krull, Rapid City; her beloved grandsons: Tavian Stanec, Lake Havasu, AZ and Layne Hemeyer, Summerset; brother in law, Tom (Marsha) Karns, Stillwater, OK, and their two children: Brian Karns and Elizabeth Nokes, Tulsa, OK; niece, Holly Johnson and her two daughters: Brittany and Brandi Scott; and two great nieces, Gretta and Maggie Nokes, whom Linda loved dearly.
A celebration of life for this amazing woman will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Linda requested donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital or for financial support to the players at Post 22 in Rapid City. The family would like to give a very special thank you to all of the first responders from the Rapid City Fire Department and the wonderful medical staff at Monument Health for all their gentle loving care.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.
