Born: May 26, 1940 Died: Nov. 14, 2019
Lorraine R. Stevenson 79, of Rawlins entered eternal rest Nov. 14. She went peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born Lorraine Ruby Medina May 26, 1940, in San Luis, Colo. to parents Elias and Susie Medina.
The family moved to Rawlins in 1942, where Lorraine attended local schools and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1958. She had various jobs over the years, including secretary for the U.S. Forest Service, secretary for the Union Pacific Railroad, waitress at local restaurants, bank teller and general manager of a motel.
She was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for 47 years. She enjoyed visiting the sick and elderly, brightening their days with her beautiful smile and caring personality. She loved the Lord and was an active member in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, serving as an usher for many years.
She married Frederick “Ed” Edward Woodward in 1976. He passed away Dec. 10, 2016. Lorraine married Wayne Stevenson Dec. 15, 2018. They did not have enough time together but they loved each other dearly and truly enjoyed the time they were given.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Wayne; her two beloved dogs, Boomer and Layla; her son Mike Wyrick; her daughter Lory (Steve) Kunsky; granddaughter Katrina Kunsky; grandson Jerrod Kunsky; four great-grandchildren, Dante’, Calixa, Jaison and Colton, all of Rawlins; two brothers Father Maurice Medina of Twin Falls, Idaho and Eugene Medina of Rawlins; one sister June Molina of Cheyenne; her friend Lucille Vigil of Wellington, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers Steve and Adelmo Medina; and her sister Irene Eisenhauer.
Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Rawlins with Father Sam Hayes as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Rawlins.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
