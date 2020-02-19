1929-2020
Lucy Madeline Handshoe, 90, died Feb. 14.
Born on March 11, 1929, in Ojofeliz, N.M., Lucy grew up in Ojofeliz with her parents, Julian and Sofia Vigil, and siblings Maggie, Benny and Flora. She moved to Wyoming with her family, where she graduated from Rawlins High School in 1947.
She attended beauty school in Denver, where she met her husband, Edgil Handshoe, who was in the U.S. Air Force. They were married in 1961 in Craig, Colo. Lucy and Edgil were stationed on numerous bases throughout the United States. They moved to Rawlins after Ed retired from the Air Force.
After Ed’s retirement from Union Pacific, they moved to Baggs to be closer to her family. Lucy loved her many poodles that she raised; she called them “her babies.” She lived in Baggs until her death.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Edgil Handshoe; sister, Flora Trejo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Sophia Vigil; brother, Benny Vigil; sister, Maggie Romero; and nephew, Duane Romero.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of the Sage Catholic Church in Baggs. Interment will follow at Baggs Cemetery.
This is a paid obituary.
