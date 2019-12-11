Luis Lascano, Jr. passed away peacefully Dec. 5.
He was born February 26, 1932, to Luis and Anna (Jaure) Lascano. Luis attended schools in Rawlins and Hanna Wyoming. Upon graduation, Luis enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served 20+ years.
In 1961, he married the love of his life Lucia (Samario) Lascano. After retirement from the military in 1973, they settled down in Roswell, N.M., where he was employed by the Chavez County road department. In 1979, Luis moved his family to Rawlins. He worked many years at the Carbon County Building as a janitor later moving to the Rawlins Senior Center to maintain the facilities there.
Luis is survived by his wife Lucia; sons, Luis (Tonjia) Lascano and Lloyd Lascano; daughters Nancy Lascano, Lupita (Frank) Lucero and Lucie (Craig) Earl. Also surviving Luis are his brothers, Michael, Jerry; and sister Elenor. Luis has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Luis & Anna Lascano; son Larry; and sister Shirley.
A Rosary will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 and a Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
This is a paid obituary.
