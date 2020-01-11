1954-2020
Malcolm George Watson, 65, passed Jan. 6.
Malcolm, born July 1, 1954, was son to Elna Grace Bowser Watson and George Watson. Malcolm was raised in Rawlins, and he graduated from Rawlins High School in 1972.
Malcolm married Sharon Watson in 1980 and together they raised their son, Robert Watson. Together, Malcolm and Sharon worked their cattle operation west of Rawlins. Malcolm loved animals and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Malcolm worked for Union of Pacific Railroad for many years and was a member of the United Transportation Union and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. Malcolm served on the Rawlins City Planning Commission.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Sharon; siblings, Clayton, Wesley (wife, Dorothy) and Leslie (Tee) Watson Pollard; his son, Robert Watson and family of Rawlins; grandchildren, Brenda, Malcolm Phillip and their families; nephew, Clay Watson of Florida; and nieces, Elna Josiah Britt (husband, Michael) of Tennessee, Kim Bigelow (husband, Ryan) of Illinois and Wendey Watson of New Mexico.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elna Watson.
A special thank you to Jennifer, Tom, Dakota and Chase Packard, and the Mennonite community of Rawlins for their support.
The memorial service is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Depot, 400 W. Front St. in Rawlins. Cremation is under the care of Viegut Funeral Home of Loveland, Colo.
