Marguerite Boatright
Born: July 8, 1931
Died: Sept. 21, 2019
Marguerite Boatright of Casper Wyoming, age 88, passed away surrounded by family on September 21, 2019 at Central Wyoming Hospice. She was born to Vito and Clementina Busillo on July 8, 1931 in Pueblo, Colorado, the youngest of three girls.
She moved at an early age from Pueblo to Rawlins, Wyoming where her father established Superior Tailors. She attended school in Rawlins and started her work career at age 12 at Sheehan’s Root beer Stand where she developed her innate lifelong ability of wanting to give away almost all that she had, in this case most of her paycheck via free malts for all of her friends. That established a trend that she utilized her whole life which evolved to giving homemade cinnamon rolls and meals to anyone and everyone.
Marguerite graduated from Rawlins High School in 1949 and went on to Loretta Heights College and later Dominican College in San Rafael, California. She returned to Rawlins, WY and went to work at the Rawlins National Bank. In the spring of 1954 she traveled to Europe on the Queen Elizabeth for a pilgrimage where she visited many holy sites that shaped her life forever. This further moved Marguerite to a life of unbreakable faith. She had the opportunity to meet her father’s family in Campagna, Italy and see the house where he was born. She cherished and talked about those memories her entire life up until her last days.
In the summer of 1955, she was reacquainted with a handsome young man whom she had a crush on in high school named Gene Boatright. They married soon after in April of 1956 in Rawlins and moved to Casper, Wyoming. She worked as a secretary for the Casper National Bank until her first child was born then stayed home to raise a family. Marguerite was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and was in the Saint Gerard Circle. She enjoyed playing bridge and especially loved having family and friends over for many wonderful meals together. She loved to listen to music her whole life — especially Opera.
After her husband passed away in 1985 Marguerite worked for many years at Mobile Concrete, Inc., the family business in Mills, WY. She volunteered at St. Vincent De Pauls’ on the weekends.
Marguerite is survived by six children: Anne Buckingham (David) of Casper; Mary Catherine Boatright of Arizona; Arthur Dale Boatright (Lynette) of Casper; Rosemary Gallo (John) of Arizona; Vito Boatright of Colorado and Sara Jane Boatright of Casper. She is also survived by Elizabeth Penland, her sister of Rawlins. She is survived by six grandchildren: Alex Ayars; Genna, Arthur Dale III, Streeter and Carter Boatright and Hailey Maes. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents Vito and Clementina and sister Sara Heatherington.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice or Meals on Wheels of Natrona County.
A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday September 27. A Rosary will take place at 7 pm Friday evening at Newcomer. The Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on CY Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday September 28 followed by burial at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
