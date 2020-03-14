Mary Jill Ritchie
1955-2020
Mary Jill (nee McCann) Ritchie, 64, of Mt. Ephraim, N.J., passed away March 6 at her daughter’s home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born June 23, 1955, in Rawlins to George W. McCann and Mary Patricia Ashley McCann, she was raised in Sinclair.
Jill was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She had a heart of gold. She was loved by so many and will be missed terribly. Her favorite saying was “Because nice matters” and it really does.
“Jilly Bean” is survived by her husband, Robert A. Ritchie; four daughters, Lisa Ritchie Cano of Laporte, Colo., Tritia Currie of Mt Ephraim, N. J., Kimberly Ritchie of Laporte, Colo. and Brenda York of Tacoma, Wash. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brandon, Tiphani, Reece, Eric, Amie, Heaven Lee, Jeramiah, Jarred and Josh. Also seven great-grandchildren, Kyler, Ayvah, Logan, Mason, Dawson, Aria and Avahlynn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; her wonderful Aunt Phyllis McCann, who she was very fond of; and her sister-in- law, Carol Ann Derda.
“Until we meet again, see you later, Love you.” All services were privately held by Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, N.J. (973-340-7077). Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com
