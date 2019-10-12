Maxine Laverne Crawford Hermel
Born: Aug. 9, 1948
Died: Sept. 3, 2019
Maxine Laverne Crawford Hermel, 71 years old, passed away Sept. 3 in her home.
She was born Aug. 9, 1948, and raised on a dairy farm un Missouri and moved out to Wyoming in 1974. She lived in many places, Hanna, Saratoga, Cheyenne and Sheridan, to name a few. Maxine had a wild and free nature, always searching for the next adventure. She was a waitress most of her life, but also did some trapping and won awards between Arizona, Wyoming and South Dakota.
Maxine is survived by her mom, Nadine; siblings, Morris, Pat, Pam, Michelle and Christine; her kids, Time Enloe, Tammy (Billy) Myers and Tisha (Dean) Coffman; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Brown; her son, Shawn Enloe; and husband, Carl Mermel.
Her services will be 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 at American Baptist Church in Rawlins.
