Melody Ann Huntley, 65, of Saratoga passed away April 4 at home.
She was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Rawlins. She attended school in Saratoga and graduated from Saratoga High School. On July 7, 1973, she married John W. Huntley.
She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved photography, square dancing, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, friends and the Rebekahs.
She will be sadly missed by husband, John W. Huntley; children, Misty Dawn (Todd) Canaday of Rawlins and John Russell (Rusty) of Saratoga; mother, Doris Ledbetter; aunts Sherry MacKay and Crystal Henderson; grandchildren, Sharna Leann Huntley and Richard Heap; great-grandchildren, Steven, Patrick and Theodore Kinney; and nephew, Kyle Henderson.
Preceding her in death was her father, Russell Bennett Ledbetter.
The memorial/graveside service will be at a later date this summer.
Memorial donations may be made to Misty Canaday, 2712 Inverness Blvd., Rawlins, WY 82301.
