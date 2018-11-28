Minnie Maxine Blacksmith, 88, entered heaven Nov. 21, 2018.
Born on June 10, 1930 in Novinger, Mo., to Mary and Jack. She moved to Rawlins, Wyo. with her sister Mildred in 1940. She worked at Square Shooters as dishwasher, before she could embrace retirement, she volunteered at the Rawlins Senior Center until she was their dishwasher. She successfully retired to move with her daughter to Casper, Wyo. in 2010, where Minnie lived her remaining days with her daughter and caregiver.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Rawlins and Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Casper. More than anything she loved family as it was her greatest joy and purpose in life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping, bingo, telling jokes, helping others, going to the movie theater, and collecting teddy bears and angel figurines.
She will be remembered for her extreme generosity, stubborn headedness, energy and vitality, unique jokes, smile, being an awesome mother, best friend, aunt, and her ability to walk up to anyone that is upset or mad and say just the right thing to make you smile, laugh, and forget all the small things. We’ll miss everything special about her that can’t be put into words.
She is survived by daughter Sally, granddaughter April, brother Richard, and several nieces/nephews. Predeceased by parents, 2 brothers, and 6 sisters.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Rawlins, Wyo.
Bustard’s in Casper facilitated arrangements.
