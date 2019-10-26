Patrice Lynette Martin slipped quietly, peacefully and unexpectedly from this life to the next in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, taking with her a little piece of our hearts. She was born May 14, 1973.
She was known to most as Nana. She was a most devoted mother and grandmother, family was everything to her.
Patrice leaves behind her mother Shirley Ballard; husband of twenty-two years Dean Martin; son, Michael Rowley; daughter Jerica Colter; son, Joshua Martin and daughter Harley Martin, as well as three granddaughters, Temperance, Hayden and Ryley; three grandsons, Izayah, Emmett and Wyatt. Patrice also leaves behind several brothers and sisters, and many unofficially adopted children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Green; brother, Roger; and sister, Theresa.
A memorial service be 11 a.m. Saturday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1922 South Popular Street in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.