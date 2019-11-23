Randall Hood, known to his friends and family as Randy, passed Nov. 18 in Rawlins, at the age of 69, with his wife of 47 years and his daughter at his side.
He was born January 28, 1950 in Danvers, Mass. Randy served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1969-1973. During that time, he met and married the love of his life. He worked at Parker Brothers Games for 23 years and the Wyoming State Penitentiary for 19 years. He was also an active member of the Masonic family.
Randy played in the Rawlins dart league for 20 years, where he competed in both State and National tournaments. He loved rodeos; New England sports teams, supporting UWYO sports and Yellowstone National Park. He always referred to Yellowstone as his “happy place”.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Irish) Hood; his daughter Bethany Spreng of Orlando, Fla.; his mother, Priscilla Hilton, of Boxford, Mass.; and his brother Roger Hood of Berwick, Ma. He also leaves behind many special friends who have been like family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Yellowstone Forever as Yellowstone was very important to Randy. Donations can be made online at https://www.yellowstone.org/.
The family has decided that they would like to have a celebration of this life. This will be held at the Peppermill in Rawlins on Sunday, Nov. 24. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. until whenever. Please bring your darts, a dish to share, and your memories of a wonderful man, husband and father.
Peppermill Bar & Grill, 1602 Inverness Blvd., Rawlins, WY 82301.
Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.