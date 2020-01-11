1954-2019
Randy L. Robinson, 65, resident of Rawlins passed away Dec. 31 at the Wyoming Medical Center.
Randy was born Jan. 22, 1954, in Rawlins to Woodrow and Idabell Robinson. He attended Rawlins schools. He was employed by Rosebud Coal Mine until it closed down, then he worked for Meadow Gold Dairies until his retirement.
He enjoyed pool, camping, riding four-wheelers, hunting, fishing and always helping his family members whenever he was asked. Randy will always be remembered for his compassion, caring, kindness, and also for spoiling his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Gloria J. Robinson; daughter and her husband, Cassandra (Dave) Gier; grandchildren, Connor Gier and Caylee Gier; siblings, Trina Linn, Shirley Robinson, Kenny Robinson, Lora (Mike) Koenig and Sara Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carl Robinson, Jean Cox and Glen Robinson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
This is a paid obituary.
