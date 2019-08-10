Roberta (Bobbie) Erickson
Born: 1932 Died: Aug. 5, 2019
Roberta “Bobbie” Erickson age 87, passed away peacefully August 5, 2019, at her home in Muddy Gap. Bobbie was born in Lamont, Wyoming in 1932. She married Frank E. Erickson September 3, 1950. They have four children; Surviving Bobbie is her Husband Frank, Sister Beth (Mace) Countryman. Mary (Jon) Said, Melodie (Pete) Reed, Mindy (Vance) Hixon, Robert (Robin)Erickson. Grandchildren; Karie (Bill) Ainscough, Katti Said, Pat Neuman, Logan (Chelsea) Hixon, Mandy (Brian) Killingsworth, and Matt (Hannah) Erickson Great grandchildren; Jazmine, Kaden, Annie Abbie, Kamptyn, Rowen, Gemma and Odin.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Alta Tully, son Stephen Erickson, and grandson Jake Neuman.
Bobbie and her husband owned and operated 3-Forks Muddy Gap Service which she had inherited from her grandparents and parents for 22 years and sold in 1993. They provided fuel, groceries, beverages and a gathering place for locals and travelers for many generations.
Bobbie enjoyed playing bridge and working crossword puzzles. She also loved reading especially local history. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her life.
A gathering of friends will be held at the Jacoby Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at the Rawlins Cemetery. Friends may gather for a time of visitation with the family from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. There will be a reception following the burial at Cotton Tree Inn in Rawlins. In Lieu of flowers, make donations to the Wyoming Historical Society in Bobbies name. Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
