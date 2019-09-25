Roger Earl Hannum
Born: May 7, 1945 Died: Sept. 14, 2019
Roger Earl Hannum passed away after a courageous fight with late stage cancer at the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions with his family. Roger was born on May 7, 1945 in Bedford, Indiana to Charles Warren and Edna Mae Hannum.
After graduation from Oolitic High School he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the Ironworkers apprenticeship. He married the love of his life Vicky (Thompson) on November 14, 1964 and enjoyed 50 years together until her death in 2015. In 1967, he moved his family to Greeley, Colorado to pursue his career as a union Ironworker, and achieve his dream to live out west. Roger was an avid outdoorsman and loved the Rocky Mountains, after several trips up to Wyoming hunting with his father in law he moved one last time to make Rawlins, Wyoming his home in the fall of 1969.
Roger was regarded in the industry as one of the best Ironworkers in the region, and found himself leading numerous construction jobs. He was a natural born leader, instructor and his work ethic was extremely strong. In 1993, he purchased Rawlins Fire Extinguisher Service and built the company from a part-time endeavor into a full-service business, servicing customers throughout the state of Wyoming and Northern Colorado. His work ethic and self-confidence served him well in making this a successful business endeavor. Roger always loved going to work as an Ironworker, but soon found that he loved interacting with the people even more.
Roger and his best friend John Martinez decided they needed some extra income for their fishing fund, and started another business Two Old Guys (T.O.G) Window Cleaning. Roger truly enjoyed this, and because of his love for people this part time business venture became very successful.
Roger never met a stranger, his compassion for people and the willingness to be the positive influence in people’s lives has left a lasting legacy with all the people that had the pleasure to know him. He was bigger than life itself and enjoyed each and every day for the opportunity to be outside. He was a loving husband, father and for many people a friend that was always there to help.
Roger is survived by his children Scott (Beverly) Hannum, Mandi (Luke) Humphrey, Brother Loren (Margy) Hannum, Brian Thompson and Geri McCrea, Grand Children Madisyn Humphrey, Tristian Humphrey, Aaron Steele, Ashley (Jacob) Fluty, and great grandchildren Mariah, Kadince, and Waylon.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Vicky, Parents Charles and Edna Hannum, Brothers Warren Hannum Jr., Raymond Lavon Hannum, and Robert Leroy Hannum. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Endowment Fund 319 South Wilson Street Casper, WY 82601. Please specify Endowment Fund, or a charity of your choice.
