Ronald James “Griz” Rodabaugh
Died: Aug. 27, 2019
Ronald James Rodabaugh best known as “Griz,”74, passed away August 27, 2019, in his hometown of Rawlins, Wyoming. He attended Rawlins High School then went to work for Gay Johnson Truck Stop. Ronnie married Carol Marie Ryan July 2, 1963, they spent 53 years of marriage until Carol’s passing in November of 2016. He went to work for the Union Pacific Rail Road in 1974 where he worked until retirement.
Ronnie is survived by; son, Kirk; daughters, Kathi (Mark) and Andrea (Troy); brother Chuck; sisters-in-law, Linda Rodabaugh, Sherry Rodabaugh, Marie Rodabaugh and Sandy Ryan; nine grandchildren, Jezria, Charel (Jered), Oriana (Matt), Devin (Noel), Nicolle (Josh), Serena, Joshua and Axsel; and 18 great-grandchildren, Kaydon, Quin, Dalton, Blayne, Dalaynee, Gaige, Carmen, Hunter, Troy, Pearl, Xander, Brayden, Jackson, Rielle, Journee, Felicity, Timber and Nathon; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd & Ilia (Campbell) Rodabaugh; wife Carol; son, Doug; granddaughter, Mahala; brothers, Duane Rodabaugh, Randy Rodabaugh, and Manny Rodabaugh; sister, Janice Murphy; Carol’s parents, Don & Judy Ryan; brothers-in-law, Gale (Butch) and Teddy Ryan; nephews, Michael Rodabaugh, baby Duane Rodabaugh, and baby Jesse Rodabaugh.
Griz enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, camping, bowling, watching Football, NASCAR and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Carbon County Fair Grounds multiplex building.
All are invited and welcome to celebrate Ronnie’s life.
