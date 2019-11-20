Born: Aug. 26, 1965 Died: Nov. 3, 2019
Tim (Allen Timothy) Enloe, 54, passed away Nov. 3, peacefully at home in Texas.
Tim was born Aug. 26, 1965 in Jefferson City, Mo. He grew up in Rawlins and graduated from Rawlins High School. He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was E5, sergeant and his MOS was Armored Tracked Vehicle Repairman. He was deployed in Desert Storm.
He married the love of his life and had two beautiful children, whom he loved fiercely and was so proud of; Raelin (24) is in the U.S. Navy, currently stationed in the Key West and Sean (22) who works at the Ford Factory in Louisville Ken.
Service will be held at a later date in Missouri.
Tim is survived by dad, John Enloe; sisters, Tammy (Billy) Myers, Melissa (Micheal) Baca, Tisha (Dean) Coffman; brothers, Steve (Monica) Baldwin and Doug (Jamie) Baldwin; ex-wife Kimberly; in-laws, Ron, Judy Hutchins; as well as his two kids, Raelin and Sean; grandmother, Nadine Brown; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by mom Maxine; and stepmom Diana; brother, Shawn; grandparents, James and Viola Enloe and Howard Brown.
He was proud to be a U.S. Marine. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Semper Fi — OORAH!
This is a paid obituary.
