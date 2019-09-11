William ‘Tom’ Gerome
Born: Aug. 10, 1943
Died: Sept. 7, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away on September 7, 2019.
Tom was born August 10, 1943 to Florence Wilson and William John Gerome in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was their youngest child and only boy with three sisters. He graduated from Olympus High School.
Tom served 7 ½ years in the Army Reserves. He met the love of his life, Tamera Cottle in 1980 and they were married in 1987. He was an Outside Salesman for Robert Taylor & Sons in Salt Lake for over 20 years. In 1989, they took the grand adventure of owning their own business and purchased a West End Sinclair truck stop in Rawlins, WY. and later established Gerome Trucking Company. They resided in Rawlins for 28 years. After retiring, they returned home to Utah to seek medical care for Tom’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Tom loved classic cars, playing golf, spending time in the mountains, and hunting. He was an Elk and a Shriner while in Rawlins and loved his associations with it’s members. Tom is remembered as a caring and devoted husband, a hard worker, and one who enjoyed a night out with his buddies.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tamera; sisters Mary (Bob) Daw, Billie (Rulon) Nixon; brother-in-law Harold Crowley; daughter Kelly Jo Gerome; step-children Shelley (Ronnie) Sjogren, Kelley (Ernie) Davis, Douglas (Robin) Shepherd, Robert (Billie) Grant, Shane (Coralyn) Grant along with 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Crowley.
The family would like to thank the Sheridan Care Center in South Jordan for the special care and attention they gave Tom.
Services will be held Thursday, September 12 at Jenkins Soffe South Valley 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway. The Viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral services following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Utah Chapter.
Online condolences can be left at jenkins-soffe.com.
