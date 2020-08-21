1953-2020 Jeffrey Alan Pluemacher, 67, of Rawlins died August 15. He passed away at his residence. Jeff was born on July 6, 1953. Cremation was under the care of Jacoby Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Cypress, California.

