1956-2020 Kevin Paul Reeves, 63, of Rawlins died July 27. 2020, at his home. His memorial service will be held at Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel at 702 W. Walnut Street on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family of Kevin Reeves, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
10:00AM
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
