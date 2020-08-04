1956-2020 Kevin Paul Reeves, 63, of Rawlins died July 27. 2020, at his home. His memorial service will be held at Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel at 702 W. Walnut Street on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Service information
Aug 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
702 W. Walnut St.
RAWLINS, WY 82301
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- California man caught with nearly two pounds of meth faces substantial time
- Whitfield, Jr., Benjamin H.
- Cruz, Roy Joseph
- Two run for House District 15
- Bridge maintenance underway at multiple locations throughout Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests
- Four seek House District 47 seat
- Hospital board approves design for Saratoga health center
- Newest Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition features Carbon County
- Walton, Gary Paul
- Carbon County to migrate to new mass notification system provider
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.