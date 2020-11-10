Pamela Susan (Pixler) Rollison 1945-2020 On November 1, 2020, Pamela Susan (Pixler) Rollison, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sibling, passed away due to complications from Covid19 at the age of 75. A lifelong resident of Wyoming, Pam was born on August 28, 1945, and was a graduate of Rawlins High School. After marrying Patrick Rollison and following the birth of their three sons, the family eventually settled in Saratoga, Wyoming where she managed the family business in addition to working for and retiring from the Carbon County school district. Pam is survived by her husband Patrick, her son Kenneth(and his wife Tanya), her son Jeffrey(and his wife Kendice) and her son Chris(Chilly). Surviving extended family include two siblings and four grandchildren, among others. She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Mary Pixler, and by her brother Robert Pixler. Pam cherished her family, she had a love for all things outdoors, and she always placed the needs and concerns of others above her own. Her heart, home and table welcomed family, friends and strangers alike. Pam truly had the patience of a Saint...an attribute which her boys tested regularly. She touched the lives of many and her presence on this earth will be dearly missed. A formal memorial service will be announced and held at a later time, when loved ones can more safely gather to celebrate her life.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unofficial election results for 2020 general election in Carbon County
- Dozens of filters to keep bad stuff out of Cheyenne sewers
- Carbon County sees boost in voter turnout for 2020 general election
- Vasquez, Antonio Leroy
- Dear Abby for Nov. 4, 2020: Recently married woman can't stomach husband's negativity
- Remains identified in 46-year-old murder case
- UPDATED: Carbon County sees boost in voter turnout for 2020 general election
- Wyoming and Colorado State meet in Border War
- You think Wyoming is empty?
- Powder River Basin coal facing point of no return
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.