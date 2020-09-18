Faye Schofield 1934-2020 On Sunday, September 6th, 2020, Faye Lorraine (Jones) Schofield passed away peacefully at her home in Elk Mountain, WY. Faye was born in Laramie, WY, on June 21st, 1934. She was the 7th of 15 children born to Jim and Hattie (Buckendorf) Jones. She grew up and attended school in Elk Mountain where she met Ed Schofield and they married in Rawlins on January 16th, 1954. They raised two sons, Clint and Steve, and a daughter Sareta. The family lived in Rawlins from 1958 to 1970 when they moved back to Elk Mountain. Many former Elk Mountain students will remember Faye, and her sister Alice, cooking and serving them school lunches daily. Faye was preceded in death by her parents as well as five sisters - Doris, Helen, Margaret, Alice, and Berniece and three brothers - Warren, Kenneth, and Don. She is survived by her husband Ed of 66 years and her three children, Clint (Patty) Schofield, Steve (Ana) Schofield, and Sareta (Bill) Silvrants. Faye is also survived by her two grandchildren Stephanie and Shane Schofield as well as a step grandson Ian (Amber) Warner and their three children Aaden, Diesel, and Willow. Six brothers - Jim (Nellie) Jones, Francis (Thelma) Jones, Jack (Carolyn) Jones, Bill (Edith) Jones, Dick (Tammy) Jones, and Dave (Luann) Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and home was always an important part of Faye's life and remained so until the last moment. Her family will miss her greatly. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later time.
