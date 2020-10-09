Fred N. Sisneros 1965-2020 Fred N. Sisneros, 55, of Cheyenne passed away October 7, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born March 30, 1965 in Rawlins, WY to Benito and Magdalena Sisneros. He was a foreman in the construction business, and was an avid photographer. He is survived by his son, Dustin Henry of Centennial CO; siblings, Eloisa Gallegos of Rawlins, Virginia Rowden of Evanston, WY, Juanita Romero of Columbus Ohio, Rosie Sanchez of Rawlins, Terry Mendoza of Cheyenne, Sharon Sisneros of Yukon, OK, Marvin Sisneros of Columbus, Ohio, Michael Sisneros of Rawlins and Nathan Gallegos of Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Nancy Cervantes and Patrita Hendricks. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. If anyone wishes to help with funeral costs, please go to https://gf.me/u/y356qb.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eaton, Robert "Bob" Charles
- Mullen Fire at 14% containment, more than 160K acres affected
- The journey continues, but she’s always an Outlaw
- Anxious evacuees (and holdouts) track Mullen Fire
- Farewell, Carbon County
- Happy homecoming
- UW Libraries-led project adds first set of Wyoming newspapers to national database
- Santistevan, Rebecca A
- Ballot initiatives add to election excitement
- Laramie man arrested on five counts of child sexual exploitation in Rawlins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.