Sammie 'Tyrone' Taylor, Jr 1960-2020 SAMMIE 'TYRONE' TAYLOR, Jr. (60) went to be with Jesus on Thursday, 6/18/2020. There will be a Memorial Service at Victory Baptist Church in Rawlins, on Saturday, 7/11/2020, from 1pm to 2pm, to celebrate his life. The Memorial Service can be viewed online at VBCRawlins.org. Sammie was born in Ripley, Tennessee, and moved to Michigan with his family at a young age. He accepted Jesus Christ early in life. He served in the United States Marines. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Michigan. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a retired Sheriff Deputy from Genesee County in Michigan. He moved to Rawlins, WY about 5 years ago and was working at the Walmart Self Check Out. There, he was friendly and helpful to the customers. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Katie Taylor; 6 brothers; 7 sisters; a son, Steven Duncan; a daughter, Shaniqua Duncan and two grandchildren, all in Michigan. Also, he leaves his fiancee, Gail Lorick of Rawlins, WY. He is preceded in death by his father, Sammie Taylor, Sr., his sister Carliss (Taylor) Coleman and brother, Arthur Taylor. He will be laid to rest in Flint, MI. He will be missed.
