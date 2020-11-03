10/11/1947-2020 Antonio Leroy Vasquez, 73, of Rawlins died October 28. at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He was born on October 11, 1947 in Chacon, New Mexico. Rosary and mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Rawlins Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Car dealers see challenges, opportunities from COVID
- Powder River Basin coal facing point of no return
- Moose deaths don't sway WYDOT on 390 speed
- Schools won’t be held accountable for statewide test results
- Police respond to report of bank intruder
- Mullen Fire at 95% containment
- Mask mandate for Laramie County could be finalized as soon as later this week
- Arch exit signals next phase of decline for Wyoming coal
- Dear Abby for Oct. 31, 2020: Man is disinclined to meet with newfound half-sisters
- Cuin, Don M
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Tell us about your site experience.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.