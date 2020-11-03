Antonio Leroy Vasquez
Buy Now

 

10/11/1947-2020 Antonio Leroy Vasquez, 73, of Rawlins died October 28. at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He was born on October 11, 1947 in Chacon, New Mexico. Rosary and mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Rawlins Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonio Vasquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.