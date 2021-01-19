Elizabeth (Betty) Caroline (Engstrom) Wald 1929-2021 Elizabeth (Betty) Caroline Engstrom Wald passed after a short illness on January 11, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born and raised in Rawlins, WY although her parents briefly moved their family to Cheyenne and Trinidad, Colorado. Betty attended the University of Wyoming and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She was writing the social page of the Daily Times when she met Richard Wald of Huntingdon, PA. He was in town to install the license tag plant at the State Penitentiary. They married in 1950 and celebrated 60 years together before his passing in 2010. Over the years, the Walds lived in Pennsylvania, Wyoming, California,Tennessee and Virginia, but Wyoming was always #1 in Betty's heart. Betty was preceded in death by her parents R. G. Engstrom and Anna V. Miller Engstrom, her husband Richard, her brother William R. Engstrom and his wife Lavona Memmer Engstrom and many close aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her three children Rick Wald (Debbie) of Palmyra, VA, Anne Wald Wallace of Memphis, TN, and Robert Wald of Charlottesville, VA. Grandchildren include Veronica Wald of Concord New Hampshire, Ian Wallace of Memphis TN, and step grandsons Russ (Katie) and Chris (Brittany) and their four children: Liam, Caelan, Blake and Laci of Virginia. Betty's parents were from large families and she was the youngest of the first cousins. She is survived by her cousin Rosella Karst Gustafson who grew up in Rawlins and nieces Lorie Harrison and Connie Grabow of Rawlins, Betty Claire Hitchcock of Laramie and assorted grand nieces and nephews. The Wald nieces and nephews are too many to list but were much loved. One Wald niece in particular, Lee, was especially close as were Rich's twin brother's children Randi, Teri, Kari and Rolf. Betty's gift was being a great student of human nature with an understanding of the foibles and follies of people. She was born a peacemaker. A voracious reader and gifted storyteller and mimic, Betty was usually surrounded by family and friends deep in conversation peppered with laughter. She was a fabulous cook and baker. Her Scandinavian smorgasbords were a sight to behold. Betty was a 54 year member of the P.E.O. sisterhood where sisters scrambled to eat at her table. During the family's California years, Betty worked for 19 years at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California as an office manager in the nursing and facilities design departments. Her favorite boss left California to design the Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA where she passed away on Monday. Those who attended high school in Rawlins between 1970-1977 may remember Mrs.Wald when she worked for Mr. Maffoni and was the attendance secretary. For a few years after she left that job, students would see her around town and explain why they had been absent that day. A celebration of life will take place post-Covid during the summertime on Snowy Range. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or the Alzheimer's Association would be Betty's preference.
