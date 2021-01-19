1941-2021 James T Woodward, 79, of Rawlins died January 17. James T Woodward Jr. died January 17th at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He was born 10/10/41 in Minneapolis, MN. His funeral services are pending in Cody, Wy, Monday, January 25th.
