LaVern I Yarusinsky 1963-2020 LaVern Irene Yarusinsky was born on May 28, 1963 and passed away on December 30, 2020 after having health complications from a blood clot to her lungs. LaVern was a beloved wife, mother and proud grandma. She enjoyed her life to the fullest every day. She loved the outdoors, camping, hiking etc. Her favorite place to be was Jack Creek Campground in the Medicine Bow National Forest where she was a host for a couple years. She was also a member of the Victory Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and many other community groups. She was very outgoing, always had a smile on her face and be willing to help whoever she could. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Larry Yarusinsky; her children Joseph Hawken, Peter McCarrall, and Tasha Lawson. She is survived by her grandchildren, Patrick, Izzeblle, and Emma McCarrall, Miles Hawken, and Clyde Edwards. She will be received by her father Kenneth Brown, mother Arlene "Joyce" Brown, and her brother Jerry Spore. We are not having a service at this time due to travel restrictions for her family due to Covid-19. However, this summer, we will be having a remembrance of life service and we would love to have everyone come, eat, and share their stories of this amazing women who was abruptly taken from this world. May she watch over us and God Bless. Please send condolences or cards to: 1005 N. Jeffers Drive, Rawlins, Wyoming 82301.
