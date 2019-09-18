Lillian “Lil” Camilla (Robinson) Carrico
Born: Nov. 11, 1927 Died: Sept. 13, 2019
Lillian “Lil” Camilla (Robinson) Carrico of Rawlins, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on September 13, 2019.
Lil was born November 11, 1927, in Sterling, Colorado to Allen and Thelma Robinson. She grew up in Hastings, Nebraska, with her mother and four brothers. She worked at a drugstore where she met the love of her life Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Carrico. Lil and Ken were married on April 17, 1949. They lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a short time and then came to Rawlins. They opened Bi-Rite Drug in 1950 and operated the business for many years. In the 1970’s Lil and Ken purchased the lands that are now Dexter Peak Ranch which is still operated and enjoyed by family. Lil and Ken celebrated 58 years together until his passing in 2007.
Lil enjoyed living in Rawlins. She made many great friends and believed it was a great place to raise a family. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter A, Women’s Community Service Club, Investment Club, and the Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed being a 4-H volunteer and line dancing with her friends. Most of all, Lil loved to spend time with her family. She will be remembered as a kind, gracious and strong woman who supported her family, friends and community.
Lil is survived by her children: Colleen (Don) Stratton, Gene (Debbie) Carrico and Mark (Jill) Carrico; grandchildren: Jamie Bennett, J (JoKennon) Stratton, Kevin (Catherine) Carrico, Mike Carrico, Justin (Ellen) Carrico, Keith (Krista) Carrico, Neil (Haley Smart) Carrico; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Bennett, Ryatt Stratton, Cora Carrico, Claire Carrico, Colton Carrico and Callie Carrico. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Lil was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Carrico; her parents, Allen and Thelma Robinson; her brothers, Joe Robinson, Gene Robinson, Al Robinson, Ed Robinson; her grandson-in-law, Alan Bennett.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rawlins Cooperative Parrish, 800 N 23rd Street, Rawlins, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the P.E.O. Local Scholarship Fund, (725 Scarlet Drive, Rawlins, WY 82301) or a charity of your choice.
